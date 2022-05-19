The Official System for Engaging Asian Speakers in North America Transforms Public Perception About AAPIs

2022/05/19 | 22:40 - Source: Iraq News

NAAAP Speakers Bureau is consisted of AAPI leaders and Allies

NAAAP Speakers Bureau significantly elevate the value of events, amplify authentic voices, and present high-quality programs online, onstage, and onscreen.

Championed by NAAAP Speakers Bureau and our Public Speaking for Everyone™ program, AAPI leaders and Allies speak up and speak out online, onstage and onscreen to stand out.”

— Mandy Sha, Speakers Bureau Director

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) has been building leaders for 40 years.



Its fortieth anniversary celebration in 2022 culminates to the official launch of a Speakers Bureau in May during the API Heritage Month.



By informing, engaging, and encouraging diverse audiences, NAAAP’s Speakers Bureau (NSB) reframes public perception about leadership excellence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI).“Generations of AAPIs have enriched the history, ideas, and economy around the world.



Yet, harmful stereotypes persist that we appear disengaged, less forthcoming, or lacking in self-assurance because AAPI professionals are not always very verbal.



I speak from my 20-year career in cross-cultural research that AAPI cultures uphold harmony and humility by integrating both nonverbal and verbal communication styles.



Our holistic approach does not mean that we tolerate injustice or fail to recognize our own worth.



Public speaking is a powerful tool to dismantle stereotypes while honoring our cultural values,” said Mandy Sha, Speakers Bureau Director and highly published research scientist.NAAAP speakers comprise a distinguished roster of AAPI leaders and Allies who significantly elevate the value of events at Fortune 500 companies, Federal and State agencies, and virtual programs.



They provide an authentic and authoritative voice for the issues leaders care most about: Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, mental health awareness and social justice, career, leadership, and personal development, as well as current information about the AAPI population and #StopAAPIHate.



Coordinated by the NSB, they deliver keynote presentations, serve as panelists, host fireside chats, conduct trainings and workshops, as well as coaching and mentoring next-gen leaders.ABOUT NAAAP SPEAKERS BUREAU: Founded in 1982, the National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) is the premier leadership organization for Asian professionals in North America, with 30 chapters, several thousand active members, and a reach of more than 20,000 professionals.



NAAAP Speakers Bureau (NSB) organizes and optimizes online, onstage, and onscreen speaking engagements across industries and communities and serves as the official system for booking Asian speakers and Allies in North America.



