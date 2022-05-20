UN Committee against Torture publishes Findings on Iraq

2022/05/20 | 02:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee The UN Committee against Torture (CAT) has published findings on Cuba, Iceland, Iraq, Kenya, Montenegro and Uruguay, the six State parties it reviewed during its latest session.With regard to Iraq, the CAT said: "The Committee was concerned about continued reports of torture or ill-treatment in detention facilities.It observed that the […]

