2022/05/20 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Japan and UNOPS Enhanced Access to Primary Health Services in Anbar Governorate With the continued support from the Government of Japan, UNOPS handed over Al Adel Primary Health Center in Anbar, along with other six primary health centers in Al Ramadi, which were rehabilitated under the "Restoration of Access to Urgent Primary Health Services in […]

