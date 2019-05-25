عربي | كوردى


Video: Iraq’s Marshes Thrive Again

2019/05/25 | 12:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- From AFP. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Thirty years after Saddam Hussein starved them of water, Iraq’s southern marshes, which straddle the famous Tigris and Euphrates rivers, are blossoming once more.

View on YouTube











Source: AYsKmpuP5Dg
