Iran can sink US warships with 'secret weapons', military official says

2019/05/25 | 13:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran
can sink U.S. warships sent to the Gulf region using missiles and “secret
weapons”, a senior Iranian military official was quoted as saying by the
semi-official news agency Mizan on Saturday.The United States on Friday announced the
deployment of 1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to
bolster defences against Iran as it accused the country’s Revolutionary Guards
of direct responsibility for this month’s tanker attacks.“America.. is sending two warships to the
region. If they commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the
bottom of the sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two
new secret weapons,” General Morteza Qorbani, an adviser to Iran’s military
command, told Mizan.The U.S. actions were the latest by the Trump
administration as it highlights what it sees as a threat of potential attack by
Iran, and follows decisions to speed the deployment of an aircraft carrier
strike group as well as send bombers and additional Patriot missiles to the
Middle East.Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its
weapons capabilities, although there are concerns about its missile programme
and particularly its long-range ballistic missiles.
