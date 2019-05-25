عربي | كوردى


Iran can sink US warships with 'secret weapons', military official says

Iran can sink US warships with 'secret weapons', military official says
2019/05/25 | 13:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iran

can sink U.S. warships sent to the Gulf region using missiles and “secret

weapons”, a senior Iranian military official was quoted as saying by the

semi-official news agency Mizan on Saturday.The United States on Friday announced the

deployment of 1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to

bolster defences against Iran as it accused the country’s Revolutionary Guards

of direct responsibility for this month’s tanker attacks.“America.. is sending two warships to the

region. If they commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the

bottom of the sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two

new secret weapons,” General Morteza Qorbani, an adviser to Iran’s military

command, told Mizan.The U.S. actions were the latest by the Trump

administration as it highlights what it sees as a threat of potential attack by

Iran, and follows decisions to speed the deployment of an aircraft carrier

strike group as well as send bombers and additional Patriot missiles to the

Middle East.Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its

weapons capabilities, although there are concerns about its missile programme

and particularly its long-range ballistic missiles.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW