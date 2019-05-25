Home › Baghdad Post › Iran can sink US warships with 'secret weapons', military official says

Iran can sink US warships with 'secret weapons', military official says

2019/05/25 | 13:35



Iran



can sink U.S. warships sent to the Gulf region using missiles and “secret



weapons”, a senior Iranian military official was quoted as saying by the



semi-official news agency Mizan on Saturday.The United States on Friday announced the



deployment of 1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to



bolster defences against Iran as it accused the country’s Revolutionary Guards



of direct responsibility for this month’s tanker attacks.“America.. is sending two warships to the



region. If they commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the



bottom of the sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two



new secret weapons,” General Morteza Qorbani, an adviser to Iran’s military



command, told Mizan.The U.S. actions were the latest by the Trump



administration as it highlights what it sees as a threat of potential attack by



Iran, and follows decisions to speed the deployment of an aircraft carrier



strike group as well as send bombers and additional Patriot missiles to the



Middle East.Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its



weapons capabilities, although there are concerns about its missile programme



