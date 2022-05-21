IBBC hosts over 100 Iraqi SME's in UK

2022/05/21 | 02:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) hosted over 50 Iraqi SME's from all areas of Iraq at the Institution of Civil Engineers for lunch on 16th May.Over 100 SME invitees are in the UK to visit the Intelligent Buildings exhibition at London's Excel.The SMEs come from various sectors, including automotive dealerships, to oil […]

