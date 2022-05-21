Genel Energy appoints new Chief Financial Officer

2022/05/21 | 02:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Genel Energy has announced that Luke Clements (pictured) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.Luke, who was previously Interim Chief Financial Officer, has been responsible for a broad range of financial, commercial, and treasury related activities at the Company.Having joined the Company in 2011 to advise on […]

