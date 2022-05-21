Genel Energy appoints new Chief Financial Officer

2022/05/21 | 02:40 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Genel Energy has announced that Luke Clements (pictured) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.
Luke, who was previously Interim Chief Financial Officer, has been responsible for a broad range of financial, commercial, and treasury related activities at the Company.
Having joined the Company in 2011 to advise on […]
