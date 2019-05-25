Home › Baghdad Post › KRG did not send any oil barrels to Baghdad as agreed: Oil Ministry

KRG did not send any oil barrels to Baghdad as agreed: Oil Ministry

2019/05/25 | 13:35







“The agreement based on the 2019 budget stated sending 250,000 oil barrels daily as part of the exported amount for this year,” Assem Jihad, spokesperson of the ministry, said. KRG “was not committed to sending the amount agreed on.”







Jihad went on saying that “We are almost halfway through the year. Not a single barrel was sent. However, information indicates that the production from the Region exceeds 600,000- 700,000 barrels daily and that its exports are more than 400,000 barrels daily.”







The Region, according to Jihad, “did not send to the federal government any revenues from the exports.”



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Iraqi Oil Ministry has said the Kurdistan Regional Government did not send any oil barrels to Baghdad, although six months have passed since an official agreement was signed.“The agreement based on the 2019 budget stated sending 250,000 oil barrels daily as part of the exported amount for this year,” Assem Jihad, spokesperson of the ministry, said. KRG “was not committed to sending the amount agreed on.”Jihad went on saying that “We are almost halfway through the year. Not a single barrel was sent. However, information indicates that the production from the Region exceeds 600,000- 700,000 barrels daily and that its exports are more than 400,000 barrels daily.”The Region, according to Jihad, “did not send to the federal government any revenues from the exports.”