IBBC hosts over 100 Iraqi SME's in UK

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) hosted over 50 Iraqi SME's from all areas of Iraq at the Institution of Civil Engineers for lunch on 16th May.Over 100 SME invitees are in the UK to visit the Intelligent Buildings exhibition at London's Excel.

The SMEs come from various sectors, including automotive dealerships, to oil drilling and dealerships, to oil drilling and engineering companies, retail, and construction.



The initiative is led by Mohanad Alkhattab, who heads up the IBBC office in Baghdad.



He says' we see a rapid expansion of demand among Iraqi SME's keen to engage and import products and services from the UK.

This is the second delegation this year and we expect an additional group of around 100 for the Ceramics show in Birmingham in June, and further missions in the Autumn.



The SME's come from all areas of Iraq, and we regularly work with the local chambers of commerce to source and filter suitable businesses.'

Any UK businesses interested in working and trading with Iraqi SME's can contact IBBC office on [email protected].

(Source: IBBC)

