ISIS attack kills four in Iraq's Salahuddin, arms caches found outside Baghdad, Anbar

2019/05/25 | 14:10



In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense said that the deadly attack occurred in the district of Shirqat, but no further details were offered.



Regarding the armaments discovered south of Baghdad, a post on an official social media page of the ministry on Friday read, "The intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance brigade of the 17th Infantry Division, after receiving intelligence information, found a large pile of equipment in the al-'Elimiyah area."



It further specified that troops found "a 120-mm mortar shell, 34 mortar shells and a 130-mm mortar."



In a separate statement earlier in the day, the ministry announced that "38 explosive devices from the remnants of terrorist groups of different types were collected and raised outside the residential areas and detonated."



It continued, "The Anbar Operations Command continues its pre-emptive operations in the search and inspection of the remnants of the terrorist gangs and the pursuit of dormant cells and the return of the displaced families to their areas of residence."



On Sunday, Iraq's Ministry of Displacement and Migration announced that, over the previous few days, 129 displaced civilians had returned to their liberated homes in Anbar's border town of al-Qaim.



Four days later, a car bombing in al-Qaim left four causalities, three of them local members of the Hashd al-Shaabi militias, also known as Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).



