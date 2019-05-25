عربي | كوردى


Volcano erupts on Indonesia's Bali causing flight cancellations

2019/05/25 | 14:10
A

volcano erupted on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, causing some

overnight flight cancellations to and from Australia as an ash cloud rose into

the sky, officials said on Saturday.Mount Agung volcano spewed out lava and

showers of rocks over a distance of about 3 km (2 miles), with ash falling over

dozens of villages, officials said. There were no reports of casualties.Flights, run by Qantas Airways, JetStar and

Virgin Airlines, were operating normally on Saturday.Authorities had 50,000 masks available as a

precaution though the alert level on the volcano remained unchanged and there

had been no evacuations.Photographs of Agung overnight showed an ash

column and glowing lava in the crater of the volcano, which rises majestically

over eastern Bali at a height of just over 3,000 meters.In late 2017, authorities raised the alert

level on Agung after a spike in activity, triggering evacuations and travel

chaos at the time. The alert level has since been lowered but the rumbling

Agung has erupted intermittently since then occasionally disrupting flights.A major eruption in 1963 killed more than

1,000 people and razed several villagesBali, famous for its surf, beaches and

temples, attracts around 5 million visitors a year.



