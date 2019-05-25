Home › Baghdad Post › US moves to strengthen forces in Middle East to counter Iran

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The US will send hundreds of additional troops and a dozen fighter jets to the Middle East in the coming weeks to counter what the Pentagon said is an escalating campaign by Iran to plan attacks against the US and its interests in the region. And for the first time, Pentagon officials onFriday publicly blamed Iran and its proxies for recent tanker bombings nearUnited Arab Emirates and a rocket attack in Iraq.President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that the 1,500troops would have a “mostly protective” role as part of a build-up that beganthis month in response to what the US said was a threat from Iran.The announcement caps three weeks of elevated tensions withIran, as the administration hurled accusations of an imminent attack andabruptly deployed Navy warships to the region. The moves alarmed members ofCongress, who demanded proof and details, amid fears the US was lurching towardopen conflict with Iran.Adding to the uncertainty, Trump alternated between toughtalk toward Iran and a more conciliatory message, insisting he is open tonegotiations with Iran.On Friday he seemed to downplay the prospect of conflictwhen he spoke at the White House.“Right now, I don’t think Iran wants to fight and Icertainly don’t think they want to fight with us,” he said.In a related move, the Trump administration on Friday usedan emergency legal loophole to move ahead with the sale of $7 billion inprecision-guided munitions and other military support to Saudi Arabia, citingthreats the kingdom faces from Iran.Vice Admiral Michael Gilday told Pentagon reporters that theUS has “very high confidence” that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was responsiblefor the explosions on four tankers, and that Iranian proxies in Iraq firedrockets into Baghdad. He said Iran also tried to deploy modified small boatsthat were capable of launching cruise missiles.The deployments announced Friday include a squadron of 12fighter jets, manned and unmanned surveillance aircraft, and a number ofmilitary engineers to beef up protection for forces. In addition a battalion offour Patriot missile batteries that was scheduled to leave the Middle East hasbeen ordered to stay. The total number of troops involved is about 1,500, withroughly 600 included in the Patriot battalion. None of those troops will go toeither Iraq or Syria.“We are going to be sending a relatively small number oftroops, mostly protective,” the president said at the White House beforesetting off on a trip to Japan. “Some very talented people are going to theMiddle East right now and we’ll see what happens.”Briefing reporters at the Pentagon, Gilday, the Joint Staffdirector, did not provide direct evidence to back up claims tying Iran to theattacks. He told reporters the conclusions were based on intelligence andevidence gathered in the region, and officials said they are trying todeclassify some of the information so that it could be made public.“This is truly operations driven by intelligence,” Gildaysaid, adding that the US continues to see intelligence suggesting that Iran isactively planning attacks against the US and partners in the region by theRevolutionary Guard and Iranian proxies in Yemen and Iraq.When pressed for proof of Iran’s involvement, he said themines used in the tanker attacks were attributed directly to the RevolutionaryGuard and he said threats could be traced back to senior leaders in Iran.“I’m not reverse engineering this,” he said. “The Iranianshave said publicly they were going to do things. We learn more throughintelligence reporting. They have acted upon those threats and they’ve actuallyattacked.”The announcement of additional forces was met with mixedreviews.The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, DemocratAdam Smith of Washington, called the build-up “unsettling.”“Leaders from both sides of the aisle have called forde-escalation. At first blush, this move does not fit the bill,” Smith said ina statement Friday. “Without a clearly articulated strategy, adding morepersonnel and mission systems seems unwise, and appears to be a blatant andheavy-handed move to further escalate tensions with Iran.”The senior Republican on the committee, Mac Thornberry ofTexas, called it “a prudent step to protect our forces and deter Iran,” andsaid requests from commanders should “never be subject to a partisan debate.”The administration notified Congress earlier in the dayabout the troop plans.Gilday and Katie Wheelbarger, the acting assistant defensesecretary for international affairs, said the mission is strictly defensive,and is not designed to provoke Iran into carrying out additional attacks. Theysaid the Pentagon will continue to evaluate the number of troops in the regionin case more are needed later.Earlier this week, officials said military planners hadoutlined options that could have sent up to 10,000 military reinforcements tothe region. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan later said plannershadn’t settled on a figure.The US has about 70,000 troops across the Middle East,including at a major Navy base in Bahrain and an Air Force base and operationscenter in Qatar. There are about 5,200 troops in Iraq and 2,000 in Syria.Earlier this month, the US sent thousands more into theregion around Iran, including an aircraft carrier strike group, four bomberaircraft, a Patriot missile battery and fighter jets.Tension had been rising with Iran for more than a year. TheTrump administration withdrew last year from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iranand world powers and reinstated American sanctions that have badly damaged theIranian economy.The president has argued that the nuclear deal failed tosufficiently curb Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons or halt its supportfor militias throughout the Middle East that the US argues destabilize theregion.