Defying Congress, Trump sets $8bn-plus in weapons sales to KSA, UAE

2019/05/25 | 18:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US President Donald Trump, declaring a national emergencybecause of tensions with Iran, swept aside objections from Congress on Fridayto complete the sale of over $8 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, theUnited Arab Emirates and Jordan.The Trump administration informed congressional committeesthat it will go ahead with 22 military sales to the Saudis, United ArabEmirates and Jordan, infuriating lawmakers by circumventing a long-standingprecedent for congressional review of major weapons sales.Members of Congress had been blocking sales of offensivemilitary equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for months,angry about the huge civilian toll from their air campaign in Yemen, as well ashuman rights abuses such as the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at aSaudi consulate in Turkey.Lawmakers and congressional aides warned earlier this weekthat Trump, frustrated with Congress holding up weapons deals including thesale of bombs to Saudi Arabia, was considering using a loophole in arms controllaw to go ahead by declaring a national emergency.“President Trump is only using this loophole because heknows Congress would disapprove... There is no new ‘emergency’ reason to sellbombs to the Saudis to drop in Yemen, and doing so only perpetuates thehumanitarian crisis there,” said Senator Chris Murphy.Murphy, a Democrat, made public on Twitter on Wednesday thatTrump was considering the loophole in the Arms Control Export Act to clear thesales.