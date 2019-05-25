عربي | كوردى


Defying Congress, Trump sets $8bn-plus in weapons sales to KSA, UAE

Defying Congress, Trump sets $8bn-plus in weapons sales to KSA, UAE
2019/05/25 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US President Donald Trump, declaring a national emergency

because of tensions with Iran, swept aside objections from Congress on Friday

to complete the sale of over $8 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the

United Arab Emirates and Jordan.The Trump administration informed congressional committees

that it will go ahead with 22 military sales to the Saudis, United Arab

Emirates and Jordan, infuriating lawmakers by circumventing a long-standing

precedent for congressional review of major weapons sales.Members of Congress had been blocking sales of offensive

military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for months,

angry about the huge civilian toll from their air campaign in Yemen, as well as

human rights abuses such as the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a

Saudi consulate in Turkey.Lawmakers and congressional aides warned earlier this week

that Trump, frustrated with Congress holding up weapons deals including the

sale of bombs to Saudi Arabia, was considering using a loophole in arms control

law to go ahead by declaring a national emergency.“President Trump is only using this loophole because he

knows Congress would disapprove... There is no new ‘emergency’ reason to sell

bombs to the Saudis to drop in Yemen, and doing so only perpetuates the

humanitarian crisis there,” said Senator Chris Murphy.Murphy, a Democrat, made public on Twitter on Wednesday that

Trump was considering the loophole in the Arms Control Export Act to clear the

sales.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW