Kurdish-Mexican philanthropist named Forbes Mexico’s 100 most powerful women

2019/05/25 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Born in San Diego, California, to a Kurdish father and Mexican mother, Jaff has been involved in years of political and humanitarian work.
She is the founder of the Jaff Foundation for Education, a non-profit organization which has held over 180 charity events around the world since its inception in 2013. The foundation has provided education to more than 120,000 immigrants and refugees worldwide.
In 2013, Jaff organized the first, and largest, Kurdish Festival in Mexico where 80,000 people attended over four days.
She also frequently visits refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region, where she teaches English to children and adults.
Kurdistan 24 spoke with Jaff while she was on a philanthropist mission in Erbil in 2017 where she said she wanted to create “contagious inspiration” in Kurdistan, not only to tackle societal problems but also to help achieve national liberation.
“If we manage to be one single Kurdistan, if we work for a cause which is an independent, united, prosperous, peaceful Kurdistan, we have to be together. One person can’t do that.”
