Israeli-Palestinian peace requires 'fair political solutions': Qatar

2019/05/25 | 19:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Qatar said on Friday that economic development needed forIsraeli-Palestinian peace could not be achieved without “fair politicalsolutions” acceptable to Palestinians, referring to a US plan set to beunveiled next month.The White House will lay out the first part of PresidentDonald Trump’s long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan when it holds aninternational conference in Bahrain in late June.The plan, touted by Trump as the “deal of the century,” isexpected to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Arab donorcountries before grappling with thorny political issues at the heart of theconflict.Palestinian officials have rebuked the US effort, which theybelieve will be heavily biased in favor of Israel.Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement, commented on theupcoming conference: “Tackling these challenges requires sincerity of intent,concerted efforts from regional and international players and appropriatepolitical conditions for economic prosperity.“These conditions would not be achieved without fairpolitical solutions to the issues of the peoples of the region, especially thePalestinian issue, in accordance with a framework acceptable to the brotherlyPalestinian people,” the statement said.Qatar, a close US ally and home to its largest Middle Eastair base, has poured millions of dollars into the impoverished Gaza strip overthe past year to boost its ailing economy, and this month pledged an additional$480 million to support both Gaza and the West Bank.The tiny Gulf state has not said whether it will attend theJune 25-26 conference in Manama, which is expected to include representativesand business executives from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including somefinance ministers.Chief among the Palestinians’ concerns is whether the planwill meet their core demand of calling for them to have an independent state inthe West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip — territory Israel captured inthe 1967 Arab-Israeli war.Trump’s Middle East team, led by his senior adviser andson-in-law Jared Kushner, has declined to say whether the plan includes atwo-state solution, a central goal of other recent peace efforts that is widelyendorsed internationally.