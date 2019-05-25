عربي | كوردى


Israeli-Palestinian peace requires 'fair political solutions': Qatar

Israeli-Palestinian peace requires 'fair political solutions': Qatar
2019/05/25 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Qatar said on Friday that economic development needed for

Israeli-Palestinian peace could not be achieved without “fair political

solutions” acceptable to Palestinians, referring to a US plan set to be

unveiled next month.The White House will lay out the first part of President

Donald Trump’s long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan when it holds an

international conference in Bahrain in late June.The plan, touted by Trump as the “deal of the century,” is

expected to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Arab donor

countries before grappling with thorny political issues at the heart of the

conflict.Palestinian officials have rebuked the US effort, which they

believe will be heavily biased in favor of Israel.Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement, commented on the

upcoming conference: “Tackling these challenges requires sincerity of intent,

concerted efforts from regional and international players and appropriate

political conditions for economic prosperity.“These conditions would not be achieved without fair

political solutions to the issues of the peoples of the region, especially the

Palestinian issue, in accordance with a framework acceptable to the brotherly

Palestinian people,” the statement said.Qatar, a close US ally and home to its largest Middle East

air base, has poured millions of dollars into the impoverished Gaza strip over

the past year to boost its ailing economy, and this month pledged an additional

$480 million to support both Gaza and the West Bank.The tiny Gulf state has not said whether it will attend the

June 25-26 conference in Manama, which is expected to include representatives

and business executives from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including some

finance ministers.Chief among the Palestinians’ concerns is whether the plan

will meet their core demand of calling for them to have an independent state in

the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip — territory Israel captured in

the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.Trump’s Middle East team, led by his senior adviser and

son-in-law Jared Kushner, has declined to say whether the plan includes a

two-state solution, a central goal of other recent peace efforts that is widely

endorsed internationally.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW