IBBC Paper: Privatisation of State-Owned Enterprises in Iraq

2022/05/23 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): In its series of papers in support of the Government of Iraq's reform efforts, IBBC is delighted to publish a paper on the privatisation of State-Owned Enterprises.The lead author of the paper is Professor Frank R.Gunter from Lehigh University, who was joined by other Members of […]

