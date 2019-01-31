عربي | كوردى
Jay-Z wins fight for African-American arbitrators in trademark case
2019/01/31 | 19:50
Jay-Z has agreed to privately arbitrate a trademark and

contract dispute with clothing company Iconix Brand Group Inc, his lawyers said

on Wednesday, after enough African-American arbitrators became eligible to

handle the case.Lawyers for the rapper and entrepreneur asked a New York

state judge to dismiss Jay-Z's Nov. 28 lawsuit in Manhattan to halt the

arbitration related to his 2007 sale of the Rocawear clothing brand to Iconix

for about $204 million.Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, had complained that

arbitration would be unfair because only two of the more than 200 arbitrators

proposed by the American Arbitration Association (AAA) identified as

African-American and had no conflicts of interest.He said that lack of candidates left him with "no

choice at all," constituted racial discrimination under New York law, and

voided his earlier agreement to arbitrate with Iconix.But Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told Justice Barry Ostrager

of Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday that the AAA has allowed the dispute to

be heard by a three-arbitrator panel instead of a single arbitrator, and

offered five African-American candidates.Spiro also said the AAA agreed to consider Jay-Z's list of

11 African-American candidates to handle big arbitrations.On those bases, Jay-Z is "content to proceed with the

arbitration," and wants Ostrager to end the lawsuit even though Iconix is

still defending against it, Spiro said.Lawyers for Iconix did not immediately respond to requests

for comment.The New York-based company has dozens of brands including

Danskin, Joe Boxer, London Fog, Mossimo, Pony and Starter.Iconix has written off almost the entire value of the

Rocawear brand, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been

probing its writedowns.Last May, a federal judge ordered Jay-Z to testify in the

probe. The SEC wanted to ask him about his personal involvement with the

Rocawear brand.Jay-Z, 49, is famous for songs including "Hard Knock

Life," "99 Problems" and "Big Pimpin," and is married

to the pop star Beyonce.

