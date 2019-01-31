Jay-Z wins fight for African-American arbitrators in trademark case

2019/01/31 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Jay-Z has agreed to privately arbitrate a trademark and
contract dispute with clothing company Iconix Brand Group Inc, his lawyers said
on Wednesday, after enough African-American arbitrators became eligible to
handle the case.Lawyers for the rapper and entrepreneur asked a New York
state judge to dismiss Jay-Z's Nov. 28 lawsuit in Manhattan to halt the
arbitration related to his 2007 sale of the Rocawear clothing brand to Iconix
for about $204 million.Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, had complained that
arbitration would be unfair because only two of the more than 200 arbitrators
proposed by the American Arbitration Association (AAA) identified as
African-American and had no conflicts of interest.He said that lack of candidates left him with "no
choice at all," constituted racial discrimination under New York law, and
voided his earlier agreement to arbitrate with Iconix.But Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told Justice Barry Ostrager
of Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday that the AAA has allowed the dispute to
be heard by a three-arbitrator panel instead of a single arbitrator, and
offered five African-American candidates.Spiro also said the AAA agreed to consider Jay-Z's list of
11 African-American candidates to handle big arbitrations.On those bases, Jay-Z is "content to proceed with the
arbitration," and wants Ostrager to end the lawsuit even though Iconix is
still defending against it, Spiro said.Lawyers for Iconix did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.The New York-based company has dozens of brands including
Danskin, Joe Boxer, London Fog, Mossimo, Pony and Starter.Iconix has written off almost the entire value of the
Rocawear brand, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been
probing its writedowns.Last May, a federal judge ordered Jay-Z to testify in the
probe. The SEC wanted to ask him about his personal involvement with the
Rocawear brand.Jay-Z, 49, is famous for songs including "Hard Knock
Life," "99 Problems" and "Big Pimpin," and is married
to the pop star Beyonce.
