Finasana launches a new Q&A messaging platform that answers most money questions

2022/05/23 | 16:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everybody has questions and concerns about specific aspects of how to deal with money and their personal finances.People want to figure out which investments are good for them; or they don't know how to start a budget.Some of the subjects involve answers on how to negotiate salary; or if one should pay off debt before saving or investing.These are just some examples of questions that people face every day in their lives.“With this in mind, we created Ask Finasana, where users can ask questions that plague their day-to-day money struggles.Our real-life human financial experts respond with personalized and unbiased money advice that you can trust when and where you need it, right on the platform.” said Gabi Slemer, CEO of Finasana.Subjects vary from credit cards, student loans, budgeting, retirement, buying a home, investing, and many others.Additionally, users of Ask Finasana have 24-hour access to more than 200 pieces of curated content, which has been fact-checked by financial experts.Finasana’s content includes videos, audios, blog articles, hands-on activities, quizzes, and next-step action items.Accessible online or via the Finasana mobile app for Apple and Android, our content covers investments, budgeting, financial wellness, spending, saving and borrowing, with periodic new content releases.“It takes two minutes to create an account and start asking questions.This really is unparalleled within the financial advice space, and brings personalized money management guidance to people who would otherwise not access it,” said Gabi.“We are committed to bringing value to users lives with an accessible entry point.”About Finasana:Finasana is a financial Q&A platform and online financial wellness provider.Questions are answered by real human finance, wellness, and education professionals, who also developed short, curated video and audio content, hands-on activities, and quizzes that empower subscribers to reclaim control of their finances.Finasana champions simplicity and accessibility to make financial literacy attainable for everyone through six categories: investing, budgeting, financial wellness, saving, spending, and borrowing.The app is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.Finasana also partners with businesses, delivering off-the-shelf and customized solutions.

Mia SlaterFinasana+1 954-260-7592press@finasana.comVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInOther

You just read:

News Provided By

May 23, 2022, 13:15 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release