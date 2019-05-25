عربي | كوردى


Malta rescues 216 migrants in upsurge of Mediterranean crossings

2019/05/25 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

A Maltese armed forces patrol boat picked up more than

200 migrants from two dinghies in the Mediterranean and was bringing them to

Malta on Saturday, a spokesman said.At least one pregnant woman and a number of

children were believed to be among the 216 rescued migrants. Their nationality

was not known.An AFM spokesman said a patrol boat had been

deployed to a sinking dinghy south of Malta on Friday. After picking up the

migrants, it was diverted to a second dinghy while on its way to Malta, picking

up those migrants as well.The armed forces said that with good weather

conditions prevailing, departures of migrants from Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria

had increased in the past two days, resulting in 12 migrant boats arriving in

Sicily, Sardinia, and Lampedusa.The Libyan coast guard said on Friday it had

rescued 290 migrants from inflatable rafts near the capital Tripoli.



