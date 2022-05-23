John C. Ye Law Brings a New Dimensions to Personal Injury Lawsuits

2022/05/24 | 01:36 - Source: Iraq News

John C. Ye Law's team of personal injury lawyers is helping Los Angeles and Southern California residents get fair compensation for their trauma.

Market Size for Personal Injury Lawyers & Attorneys in the US is expected to be around $42.3 billion with a near 2% growth expected in 2022.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], Americans suffer nearly 175,000 unintended injuries every year, and these injuries are among the top three causes of death across the nation, along with deaths due to cancer and heart disease.



While anyone can suffer fatal or non-fatal injuries, not everyone gets quick and timely access to personal injury lawyers.



This is despite a plaintiff having a fair chance of getting due compensation for non-economic and financial damages.



Often, the defendant prevails and creates instances of reduced or no compensation and the problem is not with the state law or the jurisdiction but the type of personal injury lawyer who handles the case.



The offices of John C.



Ye bring a new approach to help Southern Californians get fairly compensated for grave injuries, psychological trauma, and wrongful deaths.It is common for law firms to bring together attorneys from different domains under one roof.



While this might be a good approach to make the law firm more profitable and keep its demand funnel populated throughout the year, it takes away one vital factor that is important for winning personal injury lawsuits—being specialists.



The team of attorneys at John C.



Ye specializes in all types of personal injury cases.



This makes the choice easier for someone who wants to file a lawsuit for any injuries suffered due to neglect or malpractice.



At John C.



Ye, the expertise is not limited to the more common types of personal injury cases involving automobiles, motorbikes, or cars.



The attorneys are as capable of taking upon lawsuits involving injuries due to defective products, dog bites, electronic scooter accidents, and mass transit accidents.There has been a slight shift in the types of personal injuries reported where new situations have tested the capabilities of the most seasoned law firms.



While trucking accidents and injuries due to slips & falls were always common, there has been an emergence of rideshare accidents where people using rideshare facilities of Lyft or Uber have suffered an injury.



Getting due compensation from the top tier of insurance companies covering for such corporations is not easy.



As the rideshare culture continues to flourish across California, such injuries are becoming more common.



The team of personal injury attorneys at John C.



Ye is equipped to handle lesser known and exceptional personal injury claims.Typically, people use Google’s ‘near me’ searches to find any law firm in the vicinity that has a few good reviews.



However, there are some questions that should be asked before employing an attorney.



A big differentiator between any law firm and a legal office with a history of winning challenging lawsuits is the ability to handle the issue of delay in jury trials.



This is something that most people don’t consider when searching for a personal injury lawyer.



Insurance companies try to keep the damages at the minimum, ensuring the compensation amount is reduced.



Insurers use the opportunity and prolong the negotiation for as long as possible.



A good personal injury lawyer should be able to such instances by using binding arbitration and other means to expedite the proceedings and to bring justice to the claimant within a reasonable time.



The team at John C.



"I definitely recommend the Law Offices of John C. Ye. They helped my mother Santos Roberta Rosales when she got in a car accident and were very professional about it.



Ye.



They helped my mother Santos Roberta Rosales when she got in a car accident and were very professional about it.



She received the medical care and attention she needed.



Stephanie S Park was also really helpful when it came to her legal aid.



She spoke Spanish which was really helpful!!” - Maria DominguezThe office of personal injury lawyers continues to face new challenges, such as those that surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic and many litigations were delayed on grounds of non-emergency proceedings while some claimants waited a bit too much to get legal consultations, fearing the spread of the infection outside their homes.



The office of John C.



Ye continued to function efficiently during this period, making exceptions for people who were financially strained, and tried their best to ensure that the compensations were awarded despite the delays and the mass-scale disruptions that the pandemic brought.There can be some unaddressed reasons that impact the service standards of an attorney.



Often, the injured struggles to speak English.



Los Angeles, for instance, has a considerable demographic of people who speak non-English languages such as Korean or Spanish, and this can create a communication barrier when everything needs to be shared in detail with a car accident lawyer.



The office of John C.



Ye addresses this challenge where many of its lawyers are fluent in different languages.About Law Offices of John C.



YeOperational for more than 25 years, the Law Offices of John C.



Ye specialize in personal injury cases.



With many licensed and experienced lawyers as a part of its team, the law corporation works closely with its clients to ensure fair compensation is awarded.



The firm helps plaintiffs get compensated for financial damages that cover the costs related to a hospital stay, long-term care, and rehabilitation, and for the psychological suffering that is associated with serious/near-fatal injuries.



The firm is committed to personal injury justice and has verifiable records for the recent injury settlements it has delivered for commercial vehicle accident claims, wrongful death claims, pedestrian accident claims, and burn injury claims.

JOHN C.



YELaw Offices of John C.



Ye, APLC+1 213-427-2826email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInOther

Law Offices of John C Ye, APLC | Personal Injury Attorney Los Angeles, CA | www.johnyelaw.com

