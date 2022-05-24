2022/05/24 | 02:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has streamlined the registration of companies in Iraqi Kurdistan.Balend Mohammed, Director General of the Registry of Companies, said that while it previously took many months to register business names, it must now be completed within 24 hours, or else "the relevant parties will be prosecuted." He […]

read more KRG Streamlines Company Registration Process first appeared on Iraq Business News.