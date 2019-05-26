Home › Iraq News › Does the U.S. really want to attack on Iran?

Does the U.S. really want to attack on Iran?

2019/05/26 | 10:35



Payraw Anwar | Exclusive to Ekurd.net



Introduction:



Tensions between the U.S. and Iran has escalated in recent days. The U.S. President Donald Trump rapidly decided to move an aircraft carrier ship which is known by Abraham Lincoln toward Persian Gulf. This comes after Iranian regime threatened to target U.S. military bases and troops in the region, in particular U.S. military advisors and diplomatic personnel in Iraq. A few days ago, Once again, The U.S. president Donald Trump agreed to send more troops to the Middle East amid confronting Iran’s threat on his country and protecting its military central command in the region. The forces also include missile defense system. The USA may contain Iran’s hegemony and movement, in particular the Iran backed militias outside its territory. But the serious question is_ does the U.S. really want to attack on Iran?























Trump’s pressure VS attack



Donald Trump was repeatedly claiming during its election campaign to dismantle some international agreements that Obama’s administration signed. Although, EU is still committed by the nuclear deal that was signed between 5+1 countries and Islamic Republic of Iran in 2015 but Trump unilaterally left the deal and imposed severe sanctions on its rival country. The main aims of dissolving the deal and bringing back sanctions on Iran by Donald Trump are followings:



1- Collapsing and overthrew former Iraqi regime and Baath party in 2003, has given a great and historical opportunity to Iran to enter Iraq, presence everywhere except in a part of Kurdistan Region of Iraq KRI, Monopolizing power, security and military sectors, foreign relations, foreign investment and natural resources, Marginalizing other communities and groups like Sunnis, somehow Kurds, most importantly playing a leading role from political channels and institutions. Additionally, creating some various Shi’a militias amid confronting or eliminating its enemies in Iraq.



This Iran’s strategy has been a real threat to the USA since abandoned Iraq in 2011. But when Arab Spring erupted, Iran commenced to make a way from Tehran to Damascus through territory of Iraq. Since then, Iran was successfully sending and transferring its military aids and ammunitions into Bashar’s regime in Syria. This huge role of Iran has been a real threat against the USA. Donald Trump attempts to contain Iran in the region through signing a new deal. A deal that Trump thinks and wants not others.



2- John Bolton, Trump’s National Security advisor is seriously trying to put a military agenda like attacking on Iran but it hasn’t worked yet because Trump works to bring Iran into negotiation table amid reducing Iran’s hegemony in the region. Military attack or collapsing Iran’s regime is not a priority choice in Trump’s perspective, However, His national security advisors encourages him to attack but he has still refused this plan. He may want to directly dialogue with top officials from Iran. In particular, The U.S.-Turkey relations have also worsened over Russian Missile Defense System which Turkey will receive soon. This makes Trump to avoid military choice against Iran in order to Turkey will not be able to approach Iran.



Iran’s plan



The economic situation in Iran is day to day worsening. The inflation rate is also increasing. Joblessness rate has already risen. The GDP has surprisingly lowered. Generally, Iran is under a huge economic crisis beside its severe economic sanctions which paralyzed whole sectors in the country. The Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice except heading toward negotiation table because neither people of Iran nor its political elite can stay with this tough economic situation. Iran not only loses its regional hegemony but also weakening its political and sectarian identity or position if they will decide to confront the U.S. as some of their own top military leaders are continuously claiming. Iran’s best choice and plan is to negotiate with Donald Trump.



Conclusion:



The U.S.-Iran ties are going through a tough moment. The all sanctions against Iran has doubled by Trump, moreover, The U.S. administration listed Iran’s elite military revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. In the contrary, Iran’s top Security Council has also designated U.S. military forces as a terrorist organization. U.S. administration looks to a new way or using every means to surrender Iran but it’s not necessarily to think military attack on Iran or overthrow the regime. Donald Trump’s agenda is to totally contain Iran and Iran backed militias from Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.







Payraw Anwar, a political freelance journalist from Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, a bachelor degree in political science and international relations.



The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



