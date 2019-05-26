عربي | كوردى


PM Abdul-Mahdi meets Iran's Zarif as part of regional tour

PM Abdul-Mahdi meets Iran's Zarif as part of regional tour
2019/05/26 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi

Prime Minister Adel Abdulmahdi met with the Iranian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif who arrived in Baghdad on Saturday.During

the meeting, Abdulmahdi and Zarif agreed on the importance of stability in the

region and how to revive the US-Iran nuclear deal to maintain the interests of

the two countries and the region.Zarif earlier

on in the day held talks with his Iraqi counterpart.The

two sides have discussed the bilateral relationships and the latest regional

developments and the impacts of the US imposed sanctions on Iran and the

region.During

his two-day visit, Zarif will also meet Iraqi president Barham Salih. On

Sunday morning, Zarif will meet several senior politicians before he heads

to Najaf to meet some clerics, sources told Arab News.The

discussions will mainly focus on the current crisis and its impacts on the two

countries in addition to possible options to reinforce the attempts to start

dialogues with the related sides to reach a compromise or solutions for the

current standoff between Iran and US.The

Iranian official will leave Iraq on Monday. Zarif's tour also includes trips to

Turkey, India and Pakistan.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW