PM Abdul-Mahdi meets Iran's Zarif as part of regional tour

2019/05/26 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi
Prime Minister Adel Abdulmahdi met with the Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif who arrived in Baghdad on Saturday.During
the meeting, Abdulmahdi and Zarif agreed on the importance of stability in the
region and how to revive the US-Iran nuclear deal to maintain the interests of
the two countries and the region.Zarif earlier
on in the day held talks with his Iraqi counterpart.The
two sides have discussed the bilateral relationships and the latest regional
developments and the impacts of the US imposed sanctions on Iran and the
region.During
his two-day visit, Zarif will also meet Iraqi president Barham Salih. On
Sunday morning, Zarif will meet several senior politicians before he heads
to Najaf to meet some clerics, sources told Arab News.The
discussions will mainly focus on the current crisis and its impacts on the two
countries in addition to possible options to reinforce the attempts to start
dialogues with the related sides to reach a compromise or solutions for the
current standoff between Iran and US.The
Iranian official will leave Iraq on Monday. Zarif's tour also includes trips to
Turkey, India and Pakistan.
