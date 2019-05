PM Abdul-Mahdi meets Iran's Zarif as part of regional tour

2019/05/26 | 11:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IraqiPrime Minister Adel Abdulmahdi met with the Iranian Foreign MinisterMohammad Javad Zarif who arrived in Baghdad on Saturday.Duringthe meeting, Abdulmahdi and Zarif agreed on the importance of stability in theregion and how to revive the US-Iran nuclear deal to maintain the interests ofthe two countries and the region.Zarif earlieron in the day held talks with his Iraqi counterpart.Thetwo sides have discussed the bilateral relationships and the latest regionaldevelopments and the impacts of the US imposed sanctions on Iran and theregion.Duringhis two-day visit, Zarif will also meet Iraqi president Barham Salih. OnSunday morning, Zarif will meet several senior politicians before he headsto Najaf to meet some clerics, sources told Arab News.Thediscussions will mainly focus on the current crisis and its impacts on the twocountries in addition to possible options to reinforce the attempts to startdialogues with the related sides to reach a compromise or solutions for thecurrent standoff between Iran and US.TheIranian official will leave Iraq on Monday. Zarif's tour also includes trips toTurkey, India and Pakistan.