Heavy fighting in Libyan capital

2019/05/26 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Heavy fighting raged in the Libyan capital on Saturday as
eastern forces made a new push to advance inside the city controlled by the
internationally recognized government.The Libya National Army (LNA) force of Khalifa
Haftar, who is allied to a parallel government in the east, started an
offensive to take Tripoli almost two months ago but has not breached the city’s
southern defenses.The LNA made a new push on Saturday morning,
trying to advance on a road from the former airport - located in a southern
suburb - towards the center but there was no sign of progress, residents said.Fighting had slowed in recent weeks during the
holy Muslim month of Ramadan when most people fast during the day until sunset.The battle for Tripoli has killed at least 510
people, forced 75,000 out of their homes, trapped thousands of migrants in
detention centers, and flattened some southern suburbs. It has also forced
closures of schools, split families on different sides of the front line, and
brought power cuts.Two ambulance workers were killed and three
wounded on Thursday when their ambulance cars were hit, the World Health
Organization said. It did not say who was responsible.The United Nations has been unable to
negotiate a ceasefire. France has, like other European countries, called for a
ceasefire but also supported Haftar as a way to fight Islamist militants in the
country.On Wednesday, Haftar, meeting French President
Emmanuel Macron, ruled out a ceasefire and said he wanted to rid the capital of
militias that had “infested” the U.N.-backed government of Premier Fayez
al-Serraj, a French presidential official said.
Heavy fighting raged in the Libyan capital on Saturday as
eastern forces made a new push to advance inside the city controlled by the
internationally recognized government.The Libya National Army (LNA) force of Khalifa
Haftar, who is allied to a parallel government in the east, started an
offensive to take Tripoli almost two months ago but has not breached the city’s
southern defenses.The LNA made a new push on Saturday morning,
trying to advance on a road from the former airport - located in a southern
suburb - towards the center but there was no sign of progress, residents said.Fighting had slowed in recent weeks during the
holy Muslim month of Ramadan when most people fast during the day until sunset.The battle for Tripoli has killed at least 510
people, forced 75,000 out of their homes, trapped thousands of migrants in
detention centers, and flattened some southern suburbs. It has also forced
closures of schools, split families on different sides of the front line, and
brought power cuts.Two ambulance workers were killed and three
wounded on Thursday when their ambulance cars were hit, the World Health
Organization said. It did not say who was responsible.The United Nations has been unable to
negotiate a ceasefire. France has, like other European countries, called for a
ceasefire but also supported Haftar as a way to fight Islamist militants in the
country.On Wednesday, Haftar, meeting French President
Emmanuel Macron, ruled out a ceasefire and said he wanted to rid the capital of
militias that had “infested” the U.N.-backed government of Premier Fayez
al-Serraj, a French presidential official said.