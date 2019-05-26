عربي | كوردى


Heavy fighting in Libyan capital

2019/05/26 | 11:40
Heavy fighting raged in the Libyan capital on Saturday as

eastern forces made a new push to advance inside the city controlled by the

internationally recognized government.The Libya National Army (LNA) force of Khalifa

Haftar, who is allied to a parallel government in the east, started an

offensive to take Tripoli almost two months ago but has not breached the city’s

southern defenses.The LNA made a new push on Saturday morning,

trying to advance on a road from the former airport - located in a southern

suburb - towards the center but there was no sign of progress, residents said.Fighting had slowed in recent weeks during the

holy Muslim month of Ramadan when most people fast during the day until sunset.The battle for Tripoli has killed at least 510

people, forced 75,000 out of their homes, trapped thousands of migrants in

detention centers, and flattened some southern suburbs. It has also forced

closures of schools, split families on different sides of the front line, and

brought power cuts.Two ambulance workers were killed and three

wounded on Thursday when their ambulance cars were hit, the World Health

Organization said. It did not say who was responsible.The United Nations has been unable to

negotiate a ceasefire. France has, like other European countries, called for a

ceasefire but also supported Haftar as a way to fight Islamist militants in the

country.On Wednesday, Haftar, meeting French President

Emmanuel Macron, ruled out a ceasefire and said he wanted to rid the capital of

militias that had “infested” the U.N.-backed government of Premier Fayez

al-Serraj, a French presidential official said.



