Iraqi court sentences three French nationals to death for ISIS membership: Source

2019/05/26 | 15:10



The three members fought alongside the Islamic State against Iraqi forces during the military campaign to liberate Mosul, the source explained.



“They are not prominent members of Da’esh [ISIS], but they are well-trained fighters,” the source continued.



The death sentence was handed down in accordance with the provisions of Article IV / 1 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13.



Their names are Kevin Gonot, Leonard Lopez, and Salim Machou, according to AFP. They have 30 days to appeal the court’s decision.



The three are among 12 French Islamic State members who were arrested by the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria and transferred to Iraqi custody earlier this year.



Iraqi courts have put on trial hundreds of foreigners, sentencing many to life in prison and others to death. No foreign Islamic State member, however, has yet been executed.



Human rights groups have criticized inconsistencies in the judicial process in Iraq and the prominence of flawed trials.



The Islamic State emerged in Iraq in 2014 and quickly occupied vast swaths of territory in the country. In late 2017, Iraq declared final victory against the terrorist organization, but the Islamic State continues to launch insurgency attacks, ambushes, and kidnappings across the country.



