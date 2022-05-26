Iraqi Resistance: Kurdish PM Training Militants With Zionist Support

2022/05/26 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD (MEMO) – TheCoordination Committee of the Shia Resistance Axis in Iraq says the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, is training militant groups with the Zionist regime’s support to create chaos and disorder in the country.“Amid the tense attitudes towards the progress of the political process in Iraq, which cast a shadow over the economic and social situation of the country and increased the suffering of our proud people, we have monitored training operations for armed groups in the Kurdistan region of Iraq under the auspices of Masrour Barzani, as well as suspicious movements from internal tools to foreign agents, aimed at spreading chaos, disorder, and sabotage, and tearing the unity of the Iraqi people, and the social fabric, with clear Zionist fingerprints,” the committee said in a statement.It added that in an effort to protect the Iraqi people’s “security and safety”, the committee would like to warn the Kurdistan authorities that their “malicious pursuit, and the fire they are trying to ignite, will come back on them and burn them before it hurts others, and they will only suffer disappointment and loss.”“The Iraqi resistance declares its permanent standing with the unity of its dear people, who… will remain coherent and strong … bypassing all means of exclusion and marginalization,” it added.The Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc rejected the accusation in a statement.Earlier this month, the Iraqi parliament held a session to discuss a proposal for a law prohibiting normalization with the Zionist regime.Iraq does not have any relations with the occupying regime and the government and most political forces refuse to normalize with it.The leader of the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq resistance group, which is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units or Hashd al-Sha’abi, has also warned against “suspicious” attempts to stir up unrest and plunge the Arab country into a political turmoil.“The countdown for dragging Iraq into a [political] vortex through protest rallies and public unrest has already started,” Qais al-Khazali said in an interview with Iraq’s Arabic-language al-Ahad television network on Saturday evening.“The sole purpose of such demonstrations is to spark off armed clashes under the guise of resistance and struggle,” he added.“Over the past few days, Erbil has been the breeding ground for groups of militants, whose main objective is to provoke a conflict.
These groups are trained and armed in Erbil and are accommodated in five-star hotels,” the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq chief noted.“Currently, a group is trying to create a wave of unrest and insecurity only in the central and southern provinces of Iraq,” Khazali said.
