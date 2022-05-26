Iraqi boy eludes security to board plane

2022/05/26 | 07:48 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- NAJAF, Iraq: Iraqi aviation authorities have been left red-faced after a 10-year-old boy on his own boarded an Iran-bound plane from a busy airport in a shrine city after several security checks.
The international airport in Najaf, south of Baghdad, said on Wednesday it would review security after the boy passed under the radar of seven checks, mixing in with large crowds of travellers.
The international airport in Najaf, south of Baghdad, said on Wednesday it would review security after the boy passed under the radar of seven checks, mixing in with large crowds of travellers.