2022/05/26 | 16:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) hosted the largest attendance for their Spring conference at the Mansion house on 24th May, with just under 300 attendees, half of whom came from Iraq.Widely considered a success, the overall theme was 'sustaining economic growth in Iraq', There were multiple panels and roundtable sessions; including four panels […]

read more IBBC hosts largest ever Spring Conference first appeared on Iraq Business News.