Iraq Expects Record Currency Reserves by end-2022

2022/05/26 | 16:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Minister of Finance has said that Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reserves are expected to exceed $90 billion by the end of 2022, a new record for the country.Addressing the Iraqi Cabinet, Ali Allawi (pictured) said that "the recovery in oil prices and prudent financial management helped boost reserves […]

