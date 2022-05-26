LOCMAN AT JCK LAS VEGAS 2022

2022/05/26 | 19:18 - Source: Iraq News

LOCMAN Montecristo OISA 1937

LOCMAN Montecristo Open Heart

Showcasing the two limited editions MONTECRISTO OISA 1937 models a WATCHMAKING EXCELLENCE and THE FIRST LINE OF MECHANICAL WATCHES, ALL MADE IN ITALY.

Don’t be afraid to have courage”

— Domenico Morezzi, Founder of LOCMAN 1937

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOCMAN, the Italian manufacturer of fine watches, will showcase a preview of its latest collections, which will be available on the US market at JCK Las Vegas from Friday, June 10 - to Monday, June 13, 2022.JCK is North America's most iconic jewelry and watches buying experience, featuring the most diverse mix of suppliers and products worldwide and leading jewelry and watch professionals attend JCK to discover what's new, next, and meaningful to their business through unique, personalized experiences.



In addition, LOCMAN, the Italian manufacturer of fine watches, will showcase a preview of its latest collections, which will be available on the US market.Showcasing two limited editions, the LOCMAN MONTECRISTO OISA 1937 and the much-awaited LOCMAN Montecristo Open Heart, the iconic model lays bare and reveals its deepest soul.It is a long and incredible journey that has led to the birth of the new Montecristo OISA in 1937.



A voyage is represented by a sailing ship that sets sail against the backdrop of the two-worlds planisphere.



That recalls the crossings of the brave and daring Italian explorers of the 15th century and those of Italian watchmakers from the time of Galileo Galilei.



An Italian story of passion and courage, born and raised between LOCMAN, a historic watchmaker from Elba, and OISA 1937, another excellence of Italian-made products.



The OISA 1937 manual mechanical movement - as the result of years of research – finds its place in the LOCMAN Montecristo, a model with the aim of a new challenge: to revive mechanical Made in Italy watchmaking.The Montecristo Open Heart's eye-catching feature is the transparent dial.



Together with the crystal at the bottom, offers a view of the beating heart of a prestigious automatic chronograph mechanism, the Swiss Sellita SW500 25- ruby stop second movement.



The mechanism's reliability is underlined by the unique three-year guarantee issued by LOCMAN.The Italian character of the design in each model is underlined by the presence of the Italian flag at 6 o'clock and the words "Made in Italy."Today LOCMAN's headquarters look out over Marina di Campo's harbour, watchmakers enjoy sea views while they work, and all watches are shipped to dealers and customers worldwide from Elba.



On the island, there are three monobrand boutiques.



Additional LOCMAN stores in Italy are in Florence, Milan, areas, Tokyo, Japan, and the Caribbean Island of Antigua.LOCMAN is now in its 36th year of uninterrupted activity since its foundation and will welcome visitors with a selection of all its fine watch collections on June 10-13th, 2022, atLOCMAN - Booth 11123 - The BridgeVenetian – Las Vegas, NVwww.locman.itIFE LUX GROUP –Exclusive Agent for North Americawww.ifeluxgroup.comdario@ifeluxgroup.com1+ 786 534 2676

Katia GraytokKaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications+1 732-208-8185email us here

LOCMAN - OISA 1937

You just read:

News Provided By

May 26, 2022, 16:00 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Movie Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?