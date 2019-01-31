Allawi lauds Kuwaiti contribution to reconstruction in Iraq

2019/01/31 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Wataniya (National) Coalition leader Ayad Allawi praised Kuwait's major contribution to reconstruction efforts in Iraq besides it's efforts aiming at reaching political solution to the war in Yemen, a statement by Allawi's office said.Allawi met on Thursday with the Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber during the former's visit to Kuwait to attend the eighth meeting of the Council of Arab-International Relations, which aims at promoting dialogue and peace between the Arab people and others.The meeting discussed the developments in the Arab region in light of the "important and fateful" events taking place, the statement added.In February last year, Iraq received pledges of $30 billion, mostly in credit facilities and investment from allies, but this fell short of the $88 billion Baghdad says it needs to recover from three years of war.Donors and investors gathered in Kuwait to mull ways to rebuild Iraq's economy and infrastructure as it emerges from a ruinous conflict with ISIS militants who seized almost a third of the country before being beaten back.