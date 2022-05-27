World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) announces the Grand Opening and launching of Silicon Valley office

2022/05/27 | 19:04 - Source: Iraq News

Grand Opening of the Silicon Valley Office

Following Miami regional office launch success, WBAF is expanding its outreach to the West Coast

With the participation of individuals and institutions from multiple sectors, locations, and from all parts of society, real progress can be achieved.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Business Angels Investment Forum, an affiliated partner of G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) announces the Grand Opening and launching of Silicon Valley office.An affiliated partner of the G20 - Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) chaired by Her Majesties Queean Maxima of the Netherlands, The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is an international organisation aiming to ease access to finance for businesses from start up to scale up to exit, with the ultimate goal of generating more jobs and more social justice worldwide.



It is committed to collaborating globally to empower world economic development by creating innovative financial instruments for innovators, startups, and SMEs.The Forum interacts with leaders in all areas of society, first and foremost in business and political spheres, to help assess needs and establish goals, bearing in mind that the public interest is of paramount importance.



It engages in a wide range of institutions, both public and private, local and international, commercial and academic to help shape the global agenda.Dr.



Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes,WBAF Sr.



Senator and WBAF USA Country Director stated that:" We are very proud of our Silicon Valley Office's launch, as we hold that, with the participation of individuals and institutions from multiple sectors, locations, and from all parts of society, real progress can be achieved.



The Silicon Valley office will carry a mission dedicated to strengthening and expanding the Angel Investment Ecosystem, focused on promoting and facilitating Deep Tech Entrepreneurship.



The work accomplished by the WBAF USA office is very promising.



I am just honored and thrilled to be leading these efforts.”"WBAF brings together key players of the equity market to discuss the benefits of and challenges to the angel investment community’s achieving successful growth for their businesses and to discuss what more can be done to connect the early-stage market ecosystem.



The four missions of WBAF are:-Easing access to smart finance for entrepreneurs and angel investors-Promoting gender equality-Increasing financial inclusion-Promoting digital inclusionWBAF is the world’s biggest organization of early-stage equity and investment markets, hosting 6 continental summits and/or 5 thematic forums every year during the World Congress of Angel Investors.



The main organisation helps shape the global agenda of the early-stage equity and capital markets of the world.Dr.



Vasiliu-Feltes continued: " I would like to thank our Silicon Valley office board members, Mrs.



Radhika Iyengar, WBAF Silicon Valley Office Founding Board Member and Director, and our Global Executive Chairman Mr.



Baybars Altuntas for their leadership, support and their critical contributions to this launch."About The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF):An affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is committed to empowering world economic development by easing access to finance and creating innovative financial instruments for entrepreneurs, startups, scaleups, SMEs and investors.



For more information, visit www.wbaforum.org, and visit Chairman's LI Profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/baybarsaltuntas/

World Business Angels Investment Forum - Bell Ceremony 2020:

