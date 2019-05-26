Home › Baghdad Post › John Travolta says Pitbull help him accept his shaved head

2019/05/26 | 18:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- John Travolta has been sporting his bald head for a few months now but the actor wasn't always so accepting of his new look.The 65-year-old was promoting his new project with his daughter, Ella Bleu, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday when he opened up about his hair loss and how some very special people helped him embrace the cue ball."I became friends with Pitbull — you know, all of us guys who do this have got to stick together," the "Grease" star revealed. "Both he and my family encouraged it."Actor/writer Lena Waithe who was filling in for Kimmel told Travolta, "your hair was pretty famous.""You had this, like, beautiful mane," she added. "And then you guys posted this picture … people kind of went a little crazy, it went viral, were you expecting that?”"No! It’s just a haircut,” Travolta said. “The last time I went this viral was when I mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name at the Oscars."Waithe, who also just shaved her head, said she was nervous about the deed because she said you don't know what type of skull shape is under all your hair.But this isn't the first time Travolta fans have seen him bald."I did a movie years ago called From 'Paris With Love' where I shaved it, so I got used to it, and some people got used to it. So it wasn’t a total shock," he reminded everyone.