Iran Deputy FM discusses 'regional development' in Oman
2019/05/26 | 20:25
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi

arrived on Sunday in Oman and discussed “regional developments” with Yousuf bin

Alawi bin Abdullah, the sultanate’s minister responsible for foreign affairs,

the state-run Oman News Agency reported.Bin Alawi said earlier this week that his

country is trying “with other parties” to calm tensions between the United

States and Iran.



