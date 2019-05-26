Iran Deputy FM discusses 'regional development' in Oman

2019/05/26 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi
arrived on Sunday in Oman and discussed “regional developments” with Yousuf bin
Alawi bin Abdullah, the sultanate’s minister responsible for foreign affairs,
the state-run Oman News Agency reported.Bin Alawi said earlier this week that his
country is trying “with other parties” to calm tensions between the United
States and Iran.
