Iran Deputy FM discusses 'regional development' in Oman

2019/05/26 | 20:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchiarrived on Sunday in Oman and discussed “regional developments” with Yousuf binAlawi bin Abdullah, the sultanate’s minister responsible for foreign affairs,the state-run Oman News Agency reported.Bin Alawi said earlier this week that hiscountry is trying “with other parties” to calm tensions between the UnitedStates and Iran.