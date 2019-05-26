Home › Baghdad Post › Beginning of the end: Stripping IMIS leader Muhandis of his powers

2019/05/26 | 22:45



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Activists on Facebook consideredthat stripping IMIS's deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of all his military andadministrative powers is what they call "the beginning of the end" of themilitia leader.Stripping Muhandis of hispowers come upon Iranian orders, activists say, as Tehran thinks that he can nomore serve the Iranian agenda.Mohandis has beendesignated terrorist by the US for his membership in Hezbollah, targeting ofCoalition and Iraqi forces in 2009, and ties to IRGC's Quds commander QassemSoleimani.State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in2017: "I saw that report earlier.” “You are correct, he is a terrorist. Icannot confirm that report, but if that report is correct, we hope hisrecruitment efforts fail miserably.”"This person is a terrorist and that'sall we can say at the moment," Nauert added. "The terrorist is a terrorist," she said in response to aquestion about his role in the Kirkuk battles.Muhandis is wanted by theKuwaiti and American courts and Interpol. He is accused of bombing the Americanand French embassies in Kuwait on December 12, 1983, killing six people andinjuring 80 others.He has also been on thelists of in the Gulf States, Egypt and Morocco, as well as the Europeancountries and the Americas. He hasn't left Iran reportedly except for Syria andIraq over the past years.