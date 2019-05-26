Beginning of the end: Stripping IMIS leader Muhandis of his powers

2019/05/26 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Activists on Facebook considered
that stripping IMIS's deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of all his military and
administrative powers is what they call "the beginning of the end" of the
militia leader.Stripping Muhandis of his
powers come upon Iranian orders, activists say, as Tehran thinks that he can no
more serve the Iranian agenda.Mohandis has been
designated terrorist by the US for his membership in Hezbollah, targeting of
Coalition and Iraqi forces in 2009, and ties to IRGC's Quds commander Qassem
Soleimani.State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in
2017: "I saw that report earlier.” “You are correct, he is a terrorist. I
cannot confirm that report, but if that report is correct, we hope his
recruitment efforts fail miserably.”"This person is a terrorist and that's
all we can say at the moment," Nauert added. "The terrorist is a terrorist," she said in response to a
question about his role in the Kirkuk battles.Muhandis is wanted by the
Kuwaiti and American courts and Interpol. He is accused of bombing the American
and French embassies in Kuwait on December 12, 1983, killing six people and
injuring 80 others.He has also been on the
lists of in the Gulf States, Egypt and Morocco, as well as the European
countries and the Americas. He hasn't left Iran reportedly except for Syria and
Iraq over the past years.
