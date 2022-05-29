New Primary Health Care Centre opens in Kawergosk

2022/05/29 | 03:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Opening of new primary health care centre in Kawergosk to support the local and refugee communities UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the General Directorate of Health (DoH) of the Kurdistan Regional Government inaugurated the new Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC) in Kawergosk sub-district in Erbil governorate, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.The new Kawergosk […]

