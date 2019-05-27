Home › INA › Fouad Hussein presides the fifth meeting to prepare the strategy of the state budget for 2020-2022

Fouad Hussein presides the fifth meeting to prepare the strategy of the state budget for 2020-2022

2019/05/27 | 01:30



The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Finance Minister Fouad Hussein discussed on Sunday the provision of solutions to address the problems of financing and infrastructure and call for the establishment of national companies and the development of productive sectors.















In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) a copy of it: that the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Finance Minister Fouad Hussein chaired a meeting with a number of members of the Finance Committee in Iraqi parliament and Chairman of the National Investment Commission and members of the advisers to discuss the future economic visions of the Investment body to restore the infrastructure and support the private sector to take its role in investment.























