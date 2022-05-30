Eight Turkish forces killed in northern Iraq

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has confirmed the killing of two army forces in clashes with the PKK in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.
A Turkish soldier was killed and another wounded in a bomb blast yesterday.
According to Anadolu Agency, the wounded soldier died at the hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
On April 18, Turkey launched a 'Claw-Lock' operation against PKK hideouts and bases in northern Iraq.
In the past two years, Iraq has repeatedly summoned the Turkish ambassador to the Foreign Ministry and declared a strong protest of Baghdad against Turkey's military operation and the violation of the country's sovereignty.
Iraq's representative to the United Nations recently filed a complaint against Turkey with the UN Security Council.
He called for the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from the country after speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in New York.
