Eight Turkish forces killed in northern Iraq

2022/05/30 | 11:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- According to the latest reports, two other Turkish forces were killed in an operation known as 'Claw-Lock' in northern Iraq against PKK, bringing the total death toll of Turkish forces in the past five days to eight.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has confirmed the killing of two army forces in clashes with the PKK in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

A Turkish soldier was killed and another wounded in a bomb blast yesterday.



According to Anadolu Agency, the wounded soldier died at the hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

On April 18, Turkey launched a 'Claw-Lock' operation against PKK hideouts and bases in northern Iraq.

In the past two years, Iraq has repeatedly summoned the Turkish ambassador to the Foreign Ministry and declared a strong protest of Baghdad against Turkey's military operation and the violation of the country's sovereignty.

Iraq's representative to the United Nations recently filed a complaint against Turkey with the UN Security Council.



He called for the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from the country after speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in New York.

