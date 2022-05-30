Celebrity Matchmaker Elite Connections Celebrate Their 28th Anniversary

2022/05/30 | 14:34 - Source: Iraq News

Celebrity Matchmaker Elite Connections International Celebrate Their 28th Anniversary

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most dating agencies out there are fly-by-night start-ups, here today, and gone tomorrow, or lone wolf, swipe the phone type of operations that may get hacked.



A leading innovator in the industry however, Elite Connections International was built from the ground up; in person, and with ingenuity and hard work leading the way.



Today, Elite Connections celebrates their 28th Anniversary.



And with that, they are offering those who mention the code “Anniversary 28,” five percent off their introductory services.Playing the FieldIf you are single, do you ever feel like you’re in the movie "Groundhog Day?" Are you just reliving the same old bad date, and attracting the same type of person to you over and over again? Elite Connections has taken the mystery out of dating, which they have down to a science.



They apply their proprietary techniques to each client, so their love life doesn’t have to be a mystery anymore.Free ConsultationAfter your free personal consultation with your own Elite Matchmaker personally assigned to you, they get to really know you.



They ask; "Who are you? What are your strengths? What should a man or woman love about you? What are you looking for in a date?" They promise that you will love spending time with your Elite Matchmaker, where they even give consultations on wardrobe, hair, grooming, social etiquette, and more.



After they get to know you, they then do the same thing with the type of man or woman you are looking for.



They take the guesswork out of dating for you, and work for you non-stop until you tell your Elite Matchmaker they have found your perfect match.Keeping Clients' Information SecureThose that turn to Elite Connections are forgetting those shady dating apps where personal information might not even be secure.



Remarkably, they are one of the last few brick and mortar dating agencies in the world.



Elite Connections states, "We meet with clients one on one, meet the potential love of your life, and put you together, where sparks can fly." They ask, "Can you imagine sitting at a table with your future love under the stars, glasses clinking together as you toast, smiling big at each other as you look deeply into each other’s eyes, as the both of you lean in for a kiss that just may be the start of that deep passion you have wanted for so long? Or the lasting love of a lifetime?"Elite Connections also add, "You get licensed experts to find or buy a home, sell, or buy a car, or even get in shape with a personal trainer.



Don’t you think you should treat your love life in the same manner, with at least the same respect as your automobile? At Elite Connections, finding meaningful relationships with great people is what we are expert.



As leaders and innovators in the field, Elite Connections Matchmakers have helped thousands of successful women and men find love."Clients' Safety a Top PriorityElite Connections International was founded in Los Angeles after Sherri met her husband through a matchmaker and recognized the need for a safe, transparent, and accountable way for successful and commitment-minded singles to meet.



Elite Connections is the leading innovator in the dating industry that others aspire to, having led the industry for over 28 years.



Their special practices used are more necessary than ever, keeping clients safe in every way possible.The Who's Who of HollywoodKnown for matchmaking not just the “who’s who” of Hollywood, but also the bachelor and bachelorette next door, the mother and daughter team of Sherri Murphy and Tammi Pickle lead Elite Connections International; the exclusive, VIP matchmaking company headquartered in Beverly Hills, with numerous other locations around the country and world.



Featured on ET, CNBC, Dr.



Phil, CBS, FOX, Bravo, OWN, Marie Claire, E! News, Business Insider, and “Secret Lives of the Super Rich” among many more, Elite Connections has an impressive record of lasting matches, A+ business ratings, and thousands of happy clients.



For a free consultation on how Elite Connections matchmaking services can help you, contact: Elite Connections: Telephone: 800-923-4200.Elite Connections Official Website: www.eliteconnections.comEmail: info@eliteconnections.comElite Connections Official Facebook:

Connections Official Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elite-connections/

