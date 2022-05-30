Nimdzi Partners with Sales Expert John E. Flannery Once Again to Bring New Insights to The Language Service Industry

2022/05/31 | 07:06 - Source: Iraq News

The Nimdzi Insights and Flannery Sales Systems collaboration provides language service providers (LSPs) with sales skills that can be implemented immediately.

Renato Beninatto, Co-Founder of Nimdzi Insights and Flannery Sales Systems have conducted this program for over 15 years, in 7 countries.

I have concept, theory, and powerpoints, all that to sink a ship, but what's most important is how that applies to opportunities brought to the workshop by attendees"

— John E.



Flannery, Founder of Flannery Sales Systems

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The language service industry is one powerful, niche line of work known to be impervious to crisis.



This industry is the powerhouse for international communication through translation, subtitling, dubbing, transcreation, and other language services.Renato Beninatto, Co-founder and Advisor of Nimdzi Insights, has partnered with John E.



Flannery, Founder of Flannery Sales Systems, for over 22 years, bringing years of insights through a combined skills workshop.



This will be the seventh workshop in three and half years Nimdzi Insights and Flannery Sales Systems have put together.



After the last four workshops having been virtual due to travel bans, quarantine, and a virus that shall not be named, you can expect this global workshop to be in-person.John E.



Flannery has 35 years of experience with sales, sales management, and business ownership.



Armed with comprehensive sales organization knowledge, John has 10 years of experience working in Fortune 500 companies including but not limited to Pintney Bowes and Nextel.



After working extensively in the sales industry, John founded, built, and sold his own business in the wireless industry.The in-person event will be happening north of Prague, Czech Republic, in the town of Všestudy, situated about 30 minutes north of Prague.



Participants from language service providers (LSPs) around the world will be meeting either with other members of their teams or in workshop groups with event participants, trained by John Flannery.



The event offers a 3:1 coach to participant ratio and provides ample exercises for teams to explore scenarios and build out new, robust sales skills that can be implemented immediately.In this workshop translation and localization company leaders will be looking at:- Prospecting for new revenue- Identifying business objectives and establishing value- Accessing key players- Managing an evaluation timeline- Negotiating and closing opportunities while maintaining your margins.“ I have concept, theory, and powerpoints, all that to sink a ship, but what’s most important is how that applies to opportunities brought to the workshop by attendees,” John said.Signup for the workshop will end May 31, 2022.About Nimdzi InsightsNimdzi Insights is an international market research and consulting company.



Nimdzi advises on international trade & development, language services, language technology and localization programs.



Nimdzi guides companies through investment and M&A activities.



Nimdzi consultants are committed to providing opportunities for continuous professional development and resources for business professionals worldwide.Paige WastieNimdzi Insights+1 206 823 3177press@nimdzi.com

