Iraq Fortifies Syrian Border to Keep Out Islamic State Militants

2019/01/31 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Isabel Coles and Ghassan Adnan write for The Wall Street Journal:As U.S.-backed forces close in on Islamic State’s last territory in Syria, some militants are fleeing to Iraq—using longstanding smuggling networks and posing as nomadic shepherds to slip through the border, according to Iraqi officials.
Iraq has rushed to reinforce its Syrian frontier amid concerns that Islamic State members will regroup here and threaten the country's security, military officials said. In recent weeks, the officials said, Baghdad - which fought a yearslong, devastating war to oust Islamic State from Iraq - has sent more troops to the border and used artillery and war planes to strike Islamic State fighters inside Syrian territory.
Click here for the entire story
Iraq has rushed to reinforce its Syrian frontier amid concerns that Islamic State members will regroup here and threaten the country's security, military officials said. In recent weeks, the officials said, Baghdad - which fought a yearslong, devastating war to oust Islamic State from Iraq - has sent more troops to the border and used artillery and war planes to strike Islamic State fighters inside Syrian territory.
Click here for the entire story