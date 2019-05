Foreign workers uncontrollably raising unemployment in Iraq

2019/05/27 | 11:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Availablefigures indicate different statistics concerning the number of foreign workersin Iraq, but various government and private institutions agree that the numberof foreign workers have increased significantly in recent years.Theforeign workers have reportedly dominated the important sectors, most notablyoil, which led to a rise in the unemployment rate among Iraqis.Basra Parliament Member Oday Awad asserted earlier that there are3,000 foreign workers in oil companies operating in the province's oil fields,most of whom are not licensed and did not obtain residency documents.The Justice andDevelopment Organization of the Middle East and North Africa expected earlier in December the outbreak of a masspopular uprising in various Iraqi provinces against price hikes, the deteriorating economicsituation of the middle class,rising poverty and the high unemployment rate among Iraqi youth.Althoughthe Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs does not have specific figures on thenumber of foreign workers, parliamentarians have revealed that their numberexceeds one million workers.Presidentof the General Federation of Iraq Trade Unions Walid Naama said in pressstatements that foreign workers in Iraq are estimated at 600,000 workers.Foreignemployment in Iraq contributed to the deterioration of the Iraqi labor marketand led to low wages, he said, explaining that foreign workers make the workfor a lower wage, which caused an increase in unemployment rates.Thehead of GFITU blamed the Ministry of Labor for not monitoring and controlling foreignemployment in order to curb such phenomenon.TheMinistry of Labor has 13,000 registered foreign workers working in the oil andinvestment sector, spokesman of the Labor Ministry said. The Ministry does nothave clear figures for workers from East Asian countries and others who haveentered Iraq over the past years through religious tourism, or specializedcompanies, he added.ExxonMobileOilMinister Thamir al-Ghadhban announced that a delegation from the US oil companyExxonMobil would arrive in Iraq to discuss the return of the company'semployees to work in Basra's West Qurna field.Theemployees of the Basra Oil Company are able to produce oil and gas in the WestQurna field, Ghadhban said, affirming that the withdrawal of ExxonMobil stafffrom the field will not have a negative impact on the project.Theministry sent a letter to the company asking it to being back to work immediatelyits employees, according to the long-term contract between the company and theIraqi government, Ghadhban said.Thirtyemployees from ExxonMobil earlier withdrew towards the company's offices inDubai for reasons that the company described as "precautionary" afterthe escalation of the dispute between Washington and Tehran.