عربي | كوردى


Foreign workers uncontrollably raising unemployment in Iraq

Foreign workers uncontrollably raising unemployment in Iraq
2019/05/27 | 11:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Available

figures indicate different statistics concerning the number of foreign workers

in Iraq, but various government and private institutions agree that the number

of foreign workers have increased significantly in recent years.The

foreign workers have reportedly dominated the important sectors, most notably

oil, which led to a rise in the unemployment rate among Iraqis.Basra Parliament Member Oday Awad asserted earlier that there are

3,000 foreign workers in oil companies operating in the province's oil fields,

most of whom are not licensed and did not obtain residency documents.The Justice and

Development Organization of the Middle East and North Africa expected earlier in December the outbreak of a mass

popular uprising in various Iraqi provinces against price hikes, the deteriorating economic

situation of the middle class,

rising poverty and the high unemployment rate among Iraqi youth.Although

the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs does not have specific figures on the

number of foreign workers, parliamentarians have revealed that their number

exceeds one million workers.President

of the General Federation of Iraq Trade Unions Walid Naama said in press

statements that foreign workers in Iraq are estimated at 600,000 workers.Foreign

employment in Iraq contributed to the deterioration of the Iraqi labor market

and led to low wages, he said, explaining that foreign workers make the work

for a lower wage, which caused an increase in unemployment rates.The

head of GFITU blamed the Ministry of Labor for not monitoring and controlling foreign

employment in order to curb such phenomenon.The

Ministry of Labor has 13,000 registered foreign workers working in the oil and

investment sector, spokesman of the Labor Ministry said. The Ministry does not

have clear figures for workers from East Asian countries and others who have

entered Iraq over the past years through religious tourism, or specialized

companies, he added.ExxonMobileOil

Minister Thamir al-Ghadhban announced that a delegation from the US oil company

ExxonMobil would arrive in Iraq to discuss the return of the company's

employees to work in Basra's West Qurna field.The

employees of the Basra Oil Company are able to produce oil and gas in the West

Qurna field, Ghadhban said, affirming that the withdrawal of ExxonMobil staff

from the field will not have a negative impact on the project.The

ministry sent a letter to the company asking it to being back to work immediately

its employees, according to the long-term contract between the company and the

Iraqi government, Ghadhban said.Thirty

employees from ExxonMobil earlier withdrew towards the company's offices in

Dubai for reasons that the company described as "precautionary" after

the escalation of the dispute between Washington and Tehran.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW