Foreign workers uncontrollably raising unemployment in Iraq

2019/05/27 | 11:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Available
figures indicate different statistics concerning the number of foreign workers
in Iraq, but various government and private institutions agree that the number
of foreign workers have increased significantly in recent years.The
foreign workers have reportedly dominated the important sectors, most notably
oil, which led to a rise in the unemployment rate among Iraqis.Basra Parliament Member Oday Awad asserted earlier that there are
3,000 foreign workers in oil companies operating in the province's oil fields,
most of whom are not licensed and did not obtain residency documents.The Justice and
Development Organization of the Middle East and North Africa expected earlier in December the outbreak of a mass
popular uprising in various Iraqi provinces against price hikes, the deteriorating economic
situation of the middle class,
rising poverty and the high unemployment rate among Iraqi youth.Although
the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs does not have specific figures on the
number of foreign workers, parliamentarians have revealed that their number
exceeds one million workers.President
of the General Federation of Iraq Trade Unions Walid Naama said in press
statements that foreign workers in Iraq are estimated at 600,000 workers.Foreign
employment in Iraq contributed to the deterioration of the Iraqi labor market
and led to low wages, he said, explaining that foreign workers make the work
for a lower wage, which caused an increase in unemployment rates.The
head of GFITU blamed the Ministry of Labor for not monitoring and controlling foreign
employment in order to curb such phenomenon.The
Ministry of Labor has 13,000 registered foreign workers working in the oil and
investment sector, spokesman of the Labor Ministry said. The Ministry does not
have clear figures for workers from East Asian countries and others who have
entered Iraq over the past years through religious tourism, or specialized
companies, he added.ExxonMobileOil
Minister Thamir al-Ghadhban announced that a delegation from the US oil company
ExxonMobil would arrive in Iraq to discuss the return of the company's
employees to work in Basra's West Qurna field.The
employees of the Basra Oil Company are able to produce oil and gas in the West
Qurna field, Ghadhban said, affirming that the withdrawal of ExxonMobil staff
from the field will not have a negative impact on the project.The
ministry sent a letter to the company asking it to being back to work immediately
its employees, according to the long-term contract between the company and the
Iraqi government, Ghadhban said.Thirty
employees from ExxonMobil earlier withdrew towards the company's offices in
Dubai for reasons that the company described as "precautionary" after
the escalation of the dispute between Washington and Tehran.
