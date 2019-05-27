Halbousi condoles Islamic World with Imam Ali’s martyrdom

2019/05/27 | 11:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA- Baghdad
The Speaker of the Parliament Muhammad Halbousi issued a letter of condolences to the Iraqi people and Islamic World by the occasion of Imam Ali’s Martyrdom.
Halbousi confirmed on the high values of sacrifice, redemption, altruism and rejection oppression, corruption and tyranny that Imam Ali held, and the necessity of making them a course in our reform path.
The Speaker sent his greetings to the visitors’ crowds who went to the holy shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, and to our security forces who achieved its duties devoutly in this occasion to offer secure atmospheres to the visitors.
(Translated by: Baha Salman, 27/05/2019)
