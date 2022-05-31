Lionbridge Announces Partnership with Le Monde

2022/05/31 | 17:14 - Source: Iraq News

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge announces an exciting new partnership with Le Monde bringing the iconic French daily newspaper to discerning English-speaking readers for the first time and helping to expand Le Monde’s digital footprint into new markets.Le Monde officially launched its online English version on April 7th.



Every article on Le Monde’s daily online news site is translated from French to English.



The articles are reviewed by nearly 100 specialized translators leveraging Lionbridge’s Smaⁱrt Machine Translation, helping Le Monde post many key articles in English in a timely fashion.“Le Monde is one of the most recognizable brands in global publishing and we are honored they chose Lionbridge to help deliver the news to readers in new markets," said Lionbridge CEO John Fennelly.



”Being part of this ambitious project is something we are immensely proud of.”Le Monde’s audacious ambition is to reach one million paper and web subscribers by 2025.



As of April 2022, the newspaper had 500,000 digital and print subscribers.



Adding a digital English version will entice informed English-language subscribers who want a unique, European view of the news.“With Le Monde, in English, our aim is to accelerate our growing digital subscriber base and eventually have our international audience represent nearly a quarter of our subscribers,” says Louis Dreyfus, CEO of Le Monde.



“In this regard, we are proud to partner with Lionbridge to provide our English readers the best quality translations.”Le Monde chose Lionbridge for its innovative AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based Laⁱnguage Cloud™ which helps companies drive unprecedented global scale.



Harnessing AI to support the full content lifecycle helps leaders like Le Monde resonate with their global customers in any language.



Read more about Lionbridge Smaⁱrt Content™: Language AI That Helps Your Business Grow.About LionbridgeLionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world.



For 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages.



Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences.



Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers.



Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 23 countries.



Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

