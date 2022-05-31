Diane Herrick Stewart’s “Behind the Evergreens” is a gripping love story of couples who are in quest of their happiness.

2022/05/31 | 22:34 - Source: Iraq News

“Behind the Evergreens” from Book Vine Press author Diane Herrick Stewart is a captivating novel that aims to fill the reader’s heart with love.

LAKE WALES, FL, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Behind the Evergreens”: a heartfelt tale of two people who genuinely love each other despite the hardships they have in life.



This book shows how love made them the happiest and cherished every moment they had together.



“Behind the Evergreens” is the creation of published author Diane Herrick Stewart, a woman who loves singing, sewing, dancing, writing, and music.Stewart writes, “1868 Brattleboro, VT.



Rich with life in that era, this is the story of George and Hilda, living in cottages on opposite sides of a dirt road, and their scandalous stolen love.



Will they ever escape from their situations and find happiness?”Published by Book Vine Press, Stewart’s new book serves as an inspiration to readers, especially couples, to cherish every moment they have with their special someone, even though life may seem hard.



The book tells everyone that real happiness between couples can only be felt when love exists, no matter the situation.With this book, the author wants the readers to realize that love is everything that makes every married couple live a happy life despite all odds.About Book Vine Press:Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company.



We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB).



Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience.



We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

