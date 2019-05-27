Implications of Russian S-400 deal continue to haunt Turkey

2019/05/27 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Yasar Yakis
Turkey and Russia have genuinely cooperated in the difficult terrain of Idlib. It started with Turkey helping to facilitate the evacuation of some armed opposition factions from Aleppo to Idlib. It continued when the three guarantors of the Astana process — Russia, Turkey and Iran — decided to establish four de-escalation zones in Syria: Deraa, Eastern Ghouta, Homs and Idlib.Turkey was only involved in the Idlib de-escalation zone because it was adjacent to its border with Syria. When Syrian government forces were about to launch a military operation against the armed opposition factions in the province, Turkey asked Russia to use its influence to postpone the operation, as it would push displaced civilians toward and likely across the nearby Turkish border.
