PNA | K2BW Power Networking Alliance | Keys To Building Wealth Success Mindset Program at The R.I.S.E. Center of Tacoma

Young Entreprenueial Thinker

Exploring ways to cultivate an entrepreneurial culture, and develop ways to educate and empower communities

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PNA | K2BW announces a partnership with the The R.I.S.E Center to provide the Success Mindset Program to ignite the entrepreneurial mindset and cultivate an entrepreneurial culture.Success Mindset is an educational program offered by PNA | K2BW that engages participants in the fundamental aspects of an entrepreneurial mindset, based on the Ice House Entrepreneurship Program developed by the Kauffman Foundation and the Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative.PNA | K2BW redefines entrepreneurship as more than an academic discipline, going far beyond the traditional concepts of business creation and small business management.



Entrepreneurship is a mindset; a way of thinking and acting that can help anyone succeed.



It's a way of thinking that can enable ordinary individuals to achieve the extraordinary.PNA | K2BW has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The R.I.S.E.



Center to explore ways to cultivate an entrepreneurial culture, and develop ways to educate and empower communities by providing key and valuable tools necessary and needed to build personal wealth, generational wealth, and community wealth in the greater Tacoma area.The R.I.S.E.



Center is a local non-profit organization based in Tacoma, WA.



with the positive mission to help people restore their lives through faith, community support, and a wide variety of services.



The process starts with a short assessment to determine your needs and interests.



From there, the dedicated staff and volunteers get you connected with the right programs and partners to assist you.“We have so many necessary resources, all in one spot.



It’s all here.” Traci Abbott, the Transportation Manager said.

