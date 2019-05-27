PM should choose Iraqi authorities heads freely: Former deputy PM

2019/05/27 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Former Iraqi deputy prime minister Baha al-Araji called on political coalitions and alliances in Iraq to allow Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to choose heads of Iraqi authorities freely.Araji warned that some political coalitions and alliances seek to nominate their candidates to head top positions and authorities, which will lead to a state of mini-states within one country.He further added that political coalitions can achieve practical partnership with the Prime Minister and other parties in determining the foundations and bases of nominating their candidates for these positions.
