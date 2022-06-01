Iran Reduces Gas Supply to Iraq, as Iraq Misses Payment

2022/06/01 | 16:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iran has reduced its gas supply to Iraq by 5 million cubic meters per day, causing a reduction in electricity production, according to a statement on Wednesday from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity.The Iranian government had demanded payment of debts relating to gas supply, which AFP says totals $1.6 billion and dates […]

