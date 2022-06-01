2022/06/01 | 16:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for May of 102,303,020 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.300 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly down from the 3.380 million bpd exported in April.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 98,946,914 barrels, […]

read more Iraq Oil Revenues Hit New High first appeared on Iraq Business News.